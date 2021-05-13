AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,267 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 25.4% of AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

IVV stock opened at $408.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

