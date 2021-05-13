Aave Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.19 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $6.47 billion and $3.19 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aave has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for approximately $507.52 or 0.01039003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00085750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00067748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00111624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,745,659 coins. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

