Aavegotchi (GHST) Achieves Market Cap of $57.12 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $57.12 million and approximately $38.03 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002592 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00088113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00020485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.72 or 0.01068545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00068206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00111594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061099 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

GHST is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 47,521,063 coins and its circulating supply is 44,041,100 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

