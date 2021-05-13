AAX Token Market Capitalization Tops $22.50 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 66% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. AAX Token has a total market cap of $22.50 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for $3.00 or 0.00005963 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded up 390.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00086799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00019097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $539.24 or 0.01084221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00112254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00062466 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

