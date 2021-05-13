AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.47. 6,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,872. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

