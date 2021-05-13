Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 108,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,316. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.56.
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile
See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.