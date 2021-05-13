Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 108,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,316. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.56.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

