Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE:AGD opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

