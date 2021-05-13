Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of FCO stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.86. 30,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,112. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

