Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE:AOD opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

