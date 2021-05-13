ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAVMY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ABN AMRO Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 42,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.