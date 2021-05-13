ABN AMRO Bank’s (AAVMY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAVMY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.61. 42,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,400. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

