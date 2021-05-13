ABN AMRO Bank’s (AAVMY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAVMY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.61. 42,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,400. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

