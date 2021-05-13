Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ABST traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $14.45. 76,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.20. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Absolute Software by 7.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 449,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 30,191 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

