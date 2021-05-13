Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins began coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABST traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.47. 6,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,978. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $716.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.