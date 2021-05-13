Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.35% of Acadia Healthcare worth $17,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

ACHC opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

