Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.39

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.39 and traded as high as C$19.41. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.89, with a volume of 16,424 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADN. CIBC raised shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acadian Timber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.38.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$315.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

About Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.