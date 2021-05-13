ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.58

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 8896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $924.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

In other ACCO Brands news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

