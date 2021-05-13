Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s stock price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.64 and last traded at $37.76. 51,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 963,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACCD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 186,926 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

