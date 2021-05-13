ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.21 million.

ACMR stock opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.14. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $144.81.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. ACM Research’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACMR. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.17.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,697,561. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.