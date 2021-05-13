Acumen Capital Raises Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

BPF.UN stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.10. 31,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.20. The stock has a market cap of C$281.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$5.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.75.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

