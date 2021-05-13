Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Up 29.8% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $2.27 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,708.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.13 or 0.07512020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,249.04 or 0.02512720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.44 or 0.00636594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00178087 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.67 or 0.00810067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.00 or 0.00635713 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.46 or 0.00600425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.