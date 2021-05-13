ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.46 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ ACVA traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,859. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

