Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 29,585 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 120,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 102,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

