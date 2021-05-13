Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.