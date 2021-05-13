Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 410.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in United Rentals by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in United Rentals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $329.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.26 and a 12-month high of $354.60. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

