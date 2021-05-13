Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 2,091 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.43 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.09 and its 200 day moving average is $169.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.