adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €300.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €300.00 ($352.94) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €301.87 ($355.14).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €286.55 ($337.12) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €270.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €279.65. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

