Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADNT. Barclays boosted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of Adient stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. Adient has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adient by 50.6% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Adient by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Adient by 33.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Adient by 33.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.