Aditus Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Aditus has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Aditus coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Aditus has a market cap of $234,084.31 and $159,991.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00088325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.06 or 0.01068797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00068494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00111753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00061105 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

