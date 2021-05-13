ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ADTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.44. 2,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,510. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on ADiTx Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

