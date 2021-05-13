Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.2% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

ADBE traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $475.59. 27,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,539. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.01 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $496.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.32. The stock has a market cap of $227.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.