adToken (ADT) Price Hits $0.0015

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, adToken has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One adToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $2,371.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00086569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.88 or 0.01037761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00067179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00110513 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060143 BTC.

adToken Profile

adToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

