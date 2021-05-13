Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WMS stock opened at $108.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,541,651 shares of company stock worth $159,700,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

