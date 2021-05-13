AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,828 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 49.12% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $78,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DWAW. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,871,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,044 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DWAW traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,168. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.