AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Trading Up 0.8%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 17,935 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 15,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.