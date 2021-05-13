AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Shares Up 1%

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $23.96. 9,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 14,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

