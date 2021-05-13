AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACM opened at $66.32 on Thursday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

