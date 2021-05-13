Aegis Initiates Coverage on Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Stock analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.68% from the company’s previous close.

GTEC stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.54. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,622. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Peter Wang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $610,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $30,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 88.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

