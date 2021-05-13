Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NYSE AEG traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. 2,992,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,757. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Aegon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Aegon by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

