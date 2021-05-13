Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.
NYSE AEG traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. 2,992,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,757. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
