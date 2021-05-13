Aew Capital Management L P Increases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises 1.7% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.19% of Equity Residential worth $50,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Equity Residential by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.05. 15,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,506. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.52.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

