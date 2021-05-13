Aew Capital Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 1.91% of Independence Realty Trust worth $29,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 75,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,038. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

