Aew Capital Management L P Sells 359,900 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Aew Capital Management L P cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,641,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359,900 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent makes up 1.9% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.52% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $54,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,844. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 133.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMH. B. Riley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 in the last three months. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

