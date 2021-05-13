Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report $13.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.16 million and the lowest is $10.13 million. Affimed reported sales of $5.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 141.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $56.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.72 million to $79.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $112.99 million, with estimates ranging from $26.98 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Affimed by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 52.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.81.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

