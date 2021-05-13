Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report $13.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.16 million and the lowest is $10.13 million. Affimed reported sales of $5.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 141.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $56.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.72 million to $79.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $112.99 million, with estimates ranging from $26.98 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Affimed.
Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Affimed by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 52.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AFMD opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.81.
About Affimed
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.
