Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.01. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 7,403 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Africa Oil from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $473.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01.

Africa Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.