Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given a C$62.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) received a C$62.00 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.08% from the stock’s previous close.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.88.

AFN stock traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.24. 67,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,869. The stock has a market cap of C$753.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4,534.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.43. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.24 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$238.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

