Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AFN. Desjardins upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

TSE AFN traded up C$0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.24. 67,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.43. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$753.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4,534.44.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$238.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.