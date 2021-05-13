Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

Shares of AFN traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$40.24. 67,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,869. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.24 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. The firm has a market cap of C$753.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,534.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.43.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$238.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

