AGAr Price Tops $339.06 (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. AGAr has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $3,689.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AGAr has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One AGAr coin can currently be bought for $339.06 or 0.00676817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AGAr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.27 or 0.00619335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00080683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00237030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.45 or 0.01092783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.68 or 0.01181077 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AGAr Coin Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

Buying and Selling AGAr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGAr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AGAr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AGAr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGAr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.