AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.61

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.61 and traded as high as C$7.46. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.40, with a volume of 72,306 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGF.B. TD Securities boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.30.

Get AGF Management alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market cap of C$520.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 250,000 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,864,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 798,043 shares in the company, valued at C$5,951,006.65.

About AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.