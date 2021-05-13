Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

AGPYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Agile Group alerts:

AGPYY stock opened at $77.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.89. Agile Group has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.