Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.69% from the company’s current price.

A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

NYSE A traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,126. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $137.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after buying an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 103.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after buying an additional 708,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after buying an additional 704,459 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

